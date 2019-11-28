Islanders' Derick Brassard: Tips in seventh goal

Brassard scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Brassard redirected a point shot from Scott Mayfield for the Islanders' only goal of the game. Brassard had two scoreless outings after a five-game point streak, but he found his way back into the goal column Wednesday. The 32-year-old has 17 points through 23 appearances this season. He had 23 points in 70 games between three teams last year. Stability and a top-six role with the Islanders has done wonders for his production, which is at his best level since his Rangers days.