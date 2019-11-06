Toews had an assist and seven SOG as the Islanders defeated the Senators 4-1 on Tuesday.

Toews now has two goals and seven assists in 14 games this season along with a plus-2 rating. The seven assists lead the Islanders as Toews has proven to be the Islanders' best offensive defensemen in the early part of the season. The Islanders are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak and the defense and goaltending is a major reason why.