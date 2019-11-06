Toews had an assist and seven shots on goal in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Toews now has two goals and seven assists in 14 games this season along with a plus-2 rating. The seven assists lead the team, as Toews has proven to be the Islanders' best offensive defensemen in the early part of the season and a major contributor to the current 10-game winning streak.

