Islanders' Devon Toews: Back in action
Toews (shoulder) skated with a group of other Islanders skaters Thursday, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.
Toews missed all but 30 games last season for AHL Bridgeport, but the blueliner posted an impressive 22 points -- eight goals and 14 assists -- and a plus-3 rating over that span. Now healthy, the 2014 fourth-round selection could be in line to challenge for an Opening Night roster spot with the team if he has a strong showing in training camp.
