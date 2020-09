Toews collected an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Toews' helper came on Anthony Beauvillier's second-period goal that put the Islanders up 3-1 at the time. The 26-year-old Toews has a goal, eight assists, 32 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 19 contests. Four of his helpers have come in the last seven games.