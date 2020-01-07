Islanders' Devon Toews: Breaks slump with assist
Toews recorded an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.
Toews relayed a Michael Dal Colle pass through to Anders Lee, who beat Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz glove-side for the only goal of the game. The assist snapped a 10-game point drought for Toews. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points, 76 shots and 43 blocked in 41 contests. He had 18 points in 48 outings last year -- Toews should be able to top both of those marks by the end of the season.
