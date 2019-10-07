Toews notched a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

After a goal in Friday's season-opening loss to the Capitals, Toews now has two points in as many games. While not particularly physical as a defenseman -- he had only 24 hits and 30 blocked shots last year -- the 25-year-old could play his way onto the fantasy scene through point production.