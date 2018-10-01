Islanders' Devon Toews: Could be headed to AHL
Toews may be ticketed to begin the season in the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Toews is currently still with the Islanders, but head coach Barry Trotz stated Monday that he would prefer Toews to be playing everyday somewhere rather than sitting in the press box for the Islanders. Including Toews, the Islanders currently have eight NHL ready defenders in camp. While the Islanders could carry two extra defensemen, that would seem unlikely, especially when you consider they have tough decisions on which forwards to keep also.
