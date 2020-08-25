Toews scored an empty-net goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 1.

Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault took a calculated chance by pulling goaltender Carter Hart for an extra skater with more than seven minutes remaining and Toews capitalized. The defenseman rimmed a clearing attempt around the boards and it took a fortuitous carom off the wall and into the open net. Toews will take it; he hadn't scored a goal since Feb. 23, a 16-game dry spell. It was also his first point in the last six playoff games.