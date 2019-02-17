Islanders' Devon Toews: First career multi-point game
Toews delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over Edmonton on Saturday night.
It was the rookie's first multi-point game. Toews has started to come into his own in the last week. He has four points in his last four games and that includes two -- a goal and an assist -- on the power play. Toews may be a sneaky waiver pickup for savvy owners.
