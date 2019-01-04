Toews scored the overtime winner on his sixth shot in Thursday's 3-2 triumph over Chicago.

Nobody would have batted an eyelash if told before the game that it would end in a Toews OT winner, though they'd be expecting Chicago captain Jonathan (no relation) to be the Toews lighting the lamp. Instead, Devon potted New York's 50th shot of the contest for his first NHL point. What a moment for the 24-year-old rookie playing in just his fifth NHL games.