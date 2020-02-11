Islanders' Devon Toews: Gets in on scoring fun
Toews scored a goal on two shots and was plus-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Toews broke in alone to score his fifth goal of the season -- matching his rookie total from 2018-19 -- giving the Islanders a 3-1 lead late in the first period. The 25-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last eight games and is up to a career-high 22 points on the year.
