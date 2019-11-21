Toews hasn't scored a goal in his last 13 games for the Islanders.

Toews does have seven assists during this time period so all is not lost offensively. The Islanders are playing extremely well at present but any offense from their defensemen is always appreciated. On the season Toews has two goals, nine assists and a rating of plus-5 in 19 games. Toews just might be the Islander's most complete defender.