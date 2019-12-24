Islanders' Devon Toews: In a slump
Toews has hit a rut of late as he is scoreless with a rating of minus-3 in his last four games.
Overall Toews is having a solid season with three goals, 10 assists, and a plus-4 rating in 34 games. This will be the first full season for Toews as he only played 48 games in 2018-19. Toews shows flashes of being a very capable two-defender but will still need time to develop consistency. This Islanders future on defense looks bright with Noah Dobson, Ryan Pulock, and Toews leading the way.
