Toews will be reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday and then immediately recalled, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Plenty of these type of moves will be made as teams look to keep their younger players eligible for AHL playoffs. In the case of Toews, the rookie blueliner will be sent down to the Islanders' AHL affiliate so he can participate in playoffs if need be, but he'll return to New York almost immediately and continue playing at the top level until further notice.