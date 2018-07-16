Toews (shoulder) inked a two-year, one-way contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Toews played just 30 AHL games last season due to a shoulder injury, but still managed eight goals and 22 points. The 24-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut so the one-way aspect of the contract is somewhat surprising. However, had he been healthy last season he likely would've seen some NHL-level action. Either way, the Islanders clearly think he's ready to roll with the big club starting in the 2018-19 season.