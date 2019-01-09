Toews scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.

Toews received a pass from Anders Lee and quickly sent a snap shot into the back of Carolina's net. He now has a point in three straight games (two goals, one assist) while firing 11 shots on goal in that span. Toews is playing well with the big club, but the Islanders will need to make a decision on their blue line when Thomas Hickey (upper body) returns, which appears to be soon.