Islanders' Devon Toews: Moves back to NHL
Toews was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Toews was down in the AHL during the NHL's All-Star break, but he's back at the top level ahead of Friday's home game against the Lightning. The 24-year-old defenseman has three goals and two helpers to complement a robust plus-9 rating through 15 NHL contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...