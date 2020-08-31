Toews had an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.
Toews has a goal and an assist through four games against the Flyers. The defenseman was more productive earlier in the playoffs -- overall, he's at one goal, five helpers, a plus-6 rating and 25 blocked shots through 13 contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Ends goal-scoring drought•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Notches another helper•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Two apples in loss•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Snipes one, sets up another•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Gets in on scoring fun•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Three points in losing effort•