Toews was impressive in the Islanders sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

Toews had two assists, both on the power play, and a rating of plus-2 in the four games versus Pittsburgh. Some might have been worried that the rookie would be a deer in headlights playing against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but that was not the case as Toews and the entire defensive unit of the Islanders played well above expectations. The power play points are a telling sign also as Toews should be a mainstay on the Isles top power-play unit for the remainder of these playoffs and also into next season. With Toews and several top defensive prospects, the Islanders defense may continue to be one of the best in the NHL for years to come.