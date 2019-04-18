Islanders' Devon Toews: Not fazed by pressure
Toews was impressive in the Islanders sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.
Toews had two assists, both on the power play, and a rating of plus-2 in the four games versus Pittsburgh. Some might have been worried that the rookie would be a deer in headlights playing against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but that was not the case as Toews and the entire defensive unit of the Islanders played well above expectations. The power play points are a telling sign also as Toews should be a mainstay on the Isles top power-play unit for the remainder of these playoffs and also into next season. With Toews and several top defensive prospects, the Islanders defense may continue to be one of the best in the NHL for years to come.
More News
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Solid rookie reason•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Involved in paper transaction•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: First career multi-point game•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Pots game-winner at home•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Moves back to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...