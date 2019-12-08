Toews produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Toews delivered the primary assist on Mathew Barzal's third-period tally. The blueliner had gone eight straight games without a point. Toews is up to 12 points and 50 shots in 28 contests this season, but he'll need to be a bit more consistent to hold fantasy appeal. He's got 30-point potential, as long as he can mitigate the dry spells.