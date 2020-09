Toews netted a goal, three blocked shots and four PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 6.

Toews got in deep and scored on a wrap-around at 4:15 of the first period for his second tally of the postseason. He also took a pair of penalties for putting the puck out of play. The 26-year-old blueliner finished the playoffs with 10 points, 38 blocks and a plus-3 rating in 22 contests.