Islanders' Devon Toews: Out for season
Toews will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
This is a big blow for both the Islanders and for Toews. He is considered to be no worse than a second pair defender and likely would've been recalled by the team had he been healthy at this point in time. Toews was scheduled to begin his NHL career no later than the beginning of the 2018-19 season but this injury and it's rehabilitation now puts that into question also.
