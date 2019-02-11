Islanders' Devon Toews: Pots game-winner at home
Toews scored just his fourth goal of 2018-19 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Toews' fourth of the year came on an Islanders power play early in the second period and would hold up as the difference maker. With only six points in 21 games this season, the young defenseman remains a risky fantasy option at this stage of his NHL career.
