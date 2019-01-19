Toews is making a case to stick with the Islanders even when Thomas Hickey (upper body) returns from IR with three goals and a rating of plus-7 in 13 games.

Toews has looked very comfortable playing with Scott Mayfield since being called up from the AHL. Toews is one of the Islanders top prospects, but the original thought was that he would be sent back down when Hickey was healthy enough to return to the team. That may not happen now as a case can easily be made that Toews is a top four defender for the Isles and maybe Adam Pelech could be on the outside looking in or a trade to alleviate the glut of defenders on the roster could be in the immediate future as well.