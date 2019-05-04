Islanders' Devon Toews: Racks up pair of helpers
Toews managed two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.
Toews had a goal and four helpers over eight postseason appearances in his rookie year, to go along with 18 points in 48 regular-season games. The fourth-round pick from 2014 made himself a fixture on the Islanders' blue line from the end of December onward, and should continue to evolve in 2019-20, having already shown some offensive skill.
More News
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Not fazed by pressure•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Solid rookie reason•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Involved in paper transaction•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: First career multi-point game•
-
Islanders' Devon Toews: Pots game-winner at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...