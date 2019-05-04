Toews managed two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Toews had a goal and four helpers over eight postseason appearances in his rookie year, to go along with 18 points in 48 regular-season games. The fourth-round pick from 2014 made himself a fixture on the Islanders' blue line from the end of December onward, and should continue to evolve in 2019-20, having already shown some offensive skill.