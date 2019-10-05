Islanders' Devon Toews: Scores only goal in loss
Toews scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
Toews' goal was about as fluky as they come, deflecting off of four Capitals skaters before trickling behind goalie Ilya Samsonov. Unfortunately for the Islanders, that was the only marker they'd put on the board. Toews had five goals and 18 points over 48 games last season, and figures to challenge the 30-point threshold over a full campaign.
