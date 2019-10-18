Islanders' Devon Toews: Shows up with man advantage
Toews tallied a power-play assist in a 3-1 win against Winnipeg on Thursday.
The win saw Toews record a point for a third straight game, giving him a total of five in seven contests. It wasn't all positive, though, as his five giveaways were the most of any skater Thursday. Toews definitely needs to clean up that part of his game.
