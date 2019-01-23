Toews was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The Islanders are off until Feb. 1, which means Toews and Michael Dal Colle, who was also reassigned Wednesday, will continue drawing into games for the sake of expediting their development. Based on a previous report, it sounds like there's a good chance Toews will ultimately return to the Islanders even if seventh-year blueliner Thomas Hickey (upper body) comes back after the All-Star break.