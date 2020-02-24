Toews scored a goal and picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Brock Nelson found Toews all alone in the high slot and Toews picked a corner to put the Islanders up 4-1 late in the second period. It was the sixth goal of the season for Toews, a new career high. He also assisted on Anders Lee's game-winner earlier in the frame and now has 24 points in 61 games on the year.