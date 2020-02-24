Islanders' Devon Toews: Snipes one, sets up another
Toews scored a goal and picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Brock Nelson found Toews all alone in the high slot and Toews picked a corner to put the Islanders up 4-1 late in the second period. It was the sixth goal of the season for Toews, a new career high. He also assisted on Anders Lee's game-winner earlier in the frame and now has 24 points in 61 games on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.