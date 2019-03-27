Toews has had an impressive rookie season with five goals and 11 assists in 43 games for the Islanders.

The Islanders have seven legitimate NHL defenders for six starting spots and although Toews is a rookie, he hasn't been the one chosen to be a healthy scratch in any game. Toews has solidified himself as a top four defender with room to grow. Toews should be a mainstay on the blueline for the Isles for years to come.