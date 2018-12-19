The Islanders recalled Toews from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The Islanders placed Thomas Hickey (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Toews will almost certainly stick with the big club until Hickey is cleared to return, if not beyond. The 24-year-old blueliner has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up five goals and 19 points in 24 appearances.