Islanders' Devon Toews: Three points in losing effort
Toews scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.
The 25-year-old defenseman hadn't had a multi-point game all season and had only two helpers in his prior 16 games, but Toews busted out with a big afternoon, only to see it go to waste when the Caps scored five unanswered goals in the third period. Toews has almost exactly matched his production from his debut last year, posting four goals and 18 points through 47 games so far in 2019-20.
