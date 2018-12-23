Toews will make his NHL debut for the Islanders on Sunday when they take on the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Toews will take the place of Johnny Boychuk who will miss the game due to the birth of his son. Toews will be on the third pair with Luca Sbisa, but is also expected to see some time on the second power-play unit. Toews is considered to be one of the top prospects for the Islanders and it will remain to be seen if he sticks with the club should he play well and current starters, Johnny Boychuk (personal) and Thomas Hickey (upper body) return to the club Friday.