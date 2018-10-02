Islanders' Devon Toews: Will start season in AHL
Toews was officially reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
The plan is to get Toews a heavy dose of playing time and there's no better place for him to do so than in the AHL. He produced eight goals and 14 assists over 30 games for the Sound Tigers last season. Based on Toews' last-minute release from training camp, he may not be far away from seizing a meaningful role in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...