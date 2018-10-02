Toews was officially reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.

The plan is to get Toews a heavy dose of playing time and there's no better place for him to do so than in the AHL. He produced eight goals and 14 assists over 30 games for the Sound Tigers last season. Based on Toews' last-minute release from training camp, he may not be far away from seizing a meaningful role in the NHL.