Gamzin agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with CSKA Moscow on Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Gamzin -- who was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft -- is putting up fantastic numbers in the KHL this year, going 14-6-4 with a 1.71 GAA and .933 save percentage. With his new contract in hand, New York fans will have to wait even longer to get their first in-person look at the 22-year-old backstop.