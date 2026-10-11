Gamzin has a 4-3-0 record, a 1.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage over eight games with CSKA Moscow to start the 2026-27 KHL season.

Gamzin signed a two-year extension with CSKA back in January, so he won't be in North America until 2028-29. The Islanders are likely fine with that plan considering they have a stud goalie in Ilya Sorokin to handle the workload at the NHL level. Gamzin is already 23 years old, so he'll be developmentally close to a finished product if/when he arrives for the Islanders.