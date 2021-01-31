Timashov was activated from the taxi squad Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Timashov could make his Islanders debut in Sunday's game against the Flyers. He could insert more grit into the lineup. The 24-year-old dressed for 44 games at the top level last season, registering nine points and 93 hits in the process.
