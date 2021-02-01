Timashov didn't play in the third period or overtime as the Islanders lost to the Flyers 4-3 on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Timashov had a rating of minus-2 through two periods, and that is likely why he was benched. Coach Barry Trotz has played with his lines of late and wanted to see Timashov in action, but it may be a little while before he plays again. Defense comes first under Trotz, and if you aren't strong in your own zone, you won't see the ice.