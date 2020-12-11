The Islanders acquired the rights to Timashov from Detroit in exchange for future considerations on Friday.

Timashov is currently a restricted free agent after scoring nine points in 44 games last season with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings. The 24-year-old winger showed steady improvements in three years with AHL Toronto -- scoring 24, 35, and 49 points during that span -- prior to making his NHL debut last season. Assuming he agrees to a deal with the Islanders, Timashov will likely be a depth bottom-six winger during the 2020-21 campaign.