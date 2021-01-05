Timashov stood out to coach Barry Trotz on the first day of training camp, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Trotz stated that Timashov is stronger than he looks and can play multiple positions. Timashov is likely playing for a spot on the third line and battling players like Michael Dal Colle and Leo Komarov for the right to play with Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Even if Timashov were to win a job out of camp, Trotz could keep rotating wings on this line until he finds a combination that he is comfortable with.