Timashov was assigned to the taxi squad Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Timashov made his Islanders debut in Sunday's loss to the Flyers, but he was benched in the third period after playing just 7:13 of ice time and producing a minus-2 rating. The 24-year-old will need to be activated before playing his next NHL game.
