Timashov was recalled from AHL Bridgeport Sound to the taxi squad on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Timashov was signed to a two-way contract on Jan. 13 and has spent time listed as a minor-league player. Kiefer Bellows was also placed on the taxi squad from the active roster Tuesday -- those two wingers may be competing for one job in the bottom six going forward.

More News