Timashov was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Timashov logged 22 appearances with Bridgeport, racking up five goals and six assists. The 24-year-old also drew into one NHL game this season. He represents one of the more veteran forward options among the Islanders' Black Aces callups, having played in 45 NHL games over the last two years.