Timashov signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Islanders on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

Timashov spent most of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, picking up five goals and 11 points through 22 games with AHL Bridgeport, but he also made one appearance with the Isles, failing to record a point while posting a minus-2 rating. The 24-year-old winger will likely spend most of the upcoming season with Bridgeport.