Timashov signed a one-year, two-way contract with Timashov on Wednesday, Puck Pedia reports.

Timashov was waived by the Islanders earlier Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger was a restricted free agent before signing the deal. After posting nine points over 44 NHL games last season, Timashov has enough experience at the top level to add value to the team's taxi squad until the AHL season commences.