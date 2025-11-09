Liukas scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 6-1 win over Springfield on Saturday.

Liukas has just four points through nine outings this season, which have come in a pair of multi-point efforts. Still, he was limited to 18 points over his first 99 AHL games, so this performance is an improvement compared to past years. Liukas was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Islanders and is in the final season of his entry-level contract, though he likely hasn't done enough at this point to secure a qualifying offer this summer.