Heineman scored a power-play goal

Heineman's goal stood as the winner. He's put up a Cy Young stat line this season -- he has a whopping 22 goals and just nine assists in 79 games (172 shots). Heineman's best fantasy asset is his sniping, followed closely by his hitting. He's a middle-six winger with an elite shot, 200-foot sensibility and a willingness to play physical hockey. Heineman has 244 hits in 79 games this season.