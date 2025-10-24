Islanders' Emil Heineman: First multi-goal NHL game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman scored twice Thursday in a 7-2 win over Detroit.
It was Heineman's first multi-goal NHL game. He also extended his point streak to an NHL career-long five games (five goals, one assist). He buried a one-timer glove side on a 2-on-1 in the first period and then followed it with another one-timer on a 2-on-1 in the second. Heineman was acquired in the trade with the Canadiens for Noah Dobson on June 27.
