Islanders' Emil Heineman: Goals in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Heineman opened the scoring at 7:13 of the first period with his second goal in as many games. He has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings. The 23-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances. Heineman has been a great fit in the Islanders' top six and has fantasy upside as an emerging power forward.
